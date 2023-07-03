Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,786 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 834,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,761 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.87.

