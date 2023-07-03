Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 227,247 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $15,541,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 825,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

