Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.33 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $161.83 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $363.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average is $150.84.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

