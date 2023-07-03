Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.15.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:SPG opened at $115.48 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

