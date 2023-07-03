Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 104.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 962,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after buying an additional 87,220 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 121,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 813.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 61,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

