Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,062,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
KMB stock opened at $138.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
