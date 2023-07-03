Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.50 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.42. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

