Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.51 Million Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 92,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $7,463,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $45.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

