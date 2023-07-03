Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

RWM stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

