Brookstone Capital Management Has $15.42 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $423.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.89 and its 200 day moving average is $263.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.70.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

