Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 12.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,024 shares of company stock worth $3,694,571. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger Stock Performance

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.00 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

