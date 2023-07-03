Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

