Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 228.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

SYK opened at $305.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.85. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.