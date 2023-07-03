Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 37,977 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.5 %

ET opened at $12.70 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ET. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

