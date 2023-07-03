Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNOV. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

Insider Transactions at Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

In other news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 5,005,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,465,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,654.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,420,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,207.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 5,005,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,465,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,654.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,433,859 shares of company stock valued at $573,141 in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.7 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Profile

Shares of UNOV opened at $30.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

