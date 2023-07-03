Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $390.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $392.81.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

