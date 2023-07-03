Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 3,049 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PG opened at $151.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average is $147.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $357.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

