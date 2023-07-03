Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 4,579 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Progressive by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after acquiring an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,052,000 after acquiring an additional 892,815 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Progressive Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $132.37 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $109.42 and a one year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

