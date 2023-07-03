Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 7,925 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 213.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 710.3% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

BATS ITA opened at $116.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

