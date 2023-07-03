Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 890 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Aflac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Aflac by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

