Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 301.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $470.60 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.