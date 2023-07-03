Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of HACK opened at $50.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $51.84.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

