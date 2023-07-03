Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.27 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.