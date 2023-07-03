Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNP. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,636,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

In related news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.