Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,321 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.72 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.