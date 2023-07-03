Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,764 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

