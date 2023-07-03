Brookstone Capital Management Sells 498,533 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,533 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

UOCT opened at $29.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $97.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.