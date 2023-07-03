Brookstone Capital Management Sells 55,424 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,424 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 1,205.7% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 920,568 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of PSQ opened at $10.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

