Brookstone Capital Management Sells 6,261 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $84.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.67. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

