Brookstone Capital Management Sells 773 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.5% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $440.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.86.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.39.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

