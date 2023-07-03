Brookstone Capital Management Sells 8,303 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 556.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

