Brookstone Capital Management Takes $1.15 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $701,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $469.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.42. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

