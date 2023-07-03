Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $261,294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,604 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $192.43 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $193.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

