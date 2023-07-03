Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

GSBD stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.34 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 439.02%.

Insider Activity at Goldman Sachs BDC

In related news, insider David Miller bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.