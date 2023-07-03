CalAmp (CAMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,424,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,704,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,564,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CalAmp Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

