CalAmp (CAMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
CalAmp Stock Performance
Shares of CAMP stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,424,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,704,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,564,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CalAmp Company Profile
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
