Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 185.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

HD opened at $310.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

