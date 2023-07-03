Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL) Stake Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,120 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 134,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period.

Cambria Global Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS GVAL opened at $20.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40.

Cambria Global Value ETF Announces Dividend

Cambria Global Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.6643 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

