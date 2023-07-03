Canadian Natural Resources Limited Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.71.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$74.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$58.75 and a 52 week high of C$84.25.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

