Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.60.

CP opened at C$107.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The stock has a market cap of C$99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$90.00 and a twelve month high of C$112.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

