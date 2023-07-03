Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of CGIX opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.72. Cancer Genetics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
