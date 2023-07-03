Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Cantaloupe stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $864.32 million, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.
About Cantaloupe
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.