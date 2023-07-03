Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Friday, June 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

