Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.
Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $246.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.93. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
