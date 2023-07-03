Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $246.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.93. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.