Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cathedral Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$128.52 million during the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.11%.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

TSE CET opened at C$0.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.00. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03. The company has a market cap of C$150.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.