CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Update

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CBL International Stock Performance
Shares of CBL International stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31. CBL International has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $21.53.
About CBL International
