CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Update

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CBL International Stock Performance

Shares of CBL International stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31. CBL International has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

