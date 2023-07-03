Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

CLRB opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $18.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.19. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

