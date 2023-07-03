Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 21,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $193.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average of $158.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,105 shares of company stock worth $25,234,985. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

