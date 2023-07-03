CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) & Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Critical Review

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Free Report) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.6% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Xometry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and Xometry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VIII N/A N/A $2.39 million N/A N/A Xometry $381.05 million 2.51 -$76.03 million ($1.56) -13.58

Profitability

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xometry.

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VIII N/A -22.40% -3.41% Xometry -18.46% -18.73% -9.65%

Risk and Volatility

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xometry has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and Xometry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A Xometry 1 3 6 0 2.50

Xometry has a consensus price target of $29.73, indicating a potential upside of 40.36%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.

Summary

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII beats Xometry on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies operating in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves defense, aerospace, healthcare, consumer goods, robotics, government and education, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

