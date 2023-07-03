Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 2.7 %
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
