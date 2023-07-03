Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 2.7 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.