Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $157.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.01. The company has a market capitalization of $298.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

